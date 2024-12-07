Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,514,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,360,000 after purchasing an additional 187,934 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,115,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,739,000 after buying an additional 107,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 981,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,758,000 after buying an additional 277,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $156.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day moving average is $131.93. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

