Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 654 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $335.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $251.07 and a 1 year high of $336.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

