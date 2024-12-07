Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $980,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15,389.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,887,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.4% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 165,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Bislett Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,992,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after buying an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 356.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 411,221 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,622.79. This trade represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,810.84. This represents a 25.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $728,750. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

