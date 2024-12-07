Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 485,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after purchasing an additional 145,201 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,300,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $2,998,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

