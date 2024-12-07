Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,172,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,285,000 after acquiring an additional 481,895 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,054,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,336,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after buying an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

