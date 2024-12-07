Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target Raised to $237.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $237.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $228.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.68.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

