Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 1052408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,977 shares in the company, valued at $747,052.76. This trade represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

