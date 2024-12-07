Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.38.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.48 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

