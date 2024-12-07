Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,522 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,991,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.17 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 8,555 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,774.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,627.84. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $209,616.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,190 shares of company stock worth $4,449,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.80.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

