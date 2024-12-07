Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 48,043 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 367.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $27.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Leggett & Platt from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.