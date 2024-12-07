Centiva Capital LP Purchases 30,084 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Asana were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Asana by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.20 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,125,445.12. This represents a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

