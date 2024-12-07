Centiva Capital LP Purchases 21,073 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,446 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 314,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.18 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 211.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,763.50. This trade represents a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

