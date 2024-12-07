Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 71.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 17.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,895 shares of company stock worth $14,261,051. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

