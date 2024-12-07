Centiva Capital LP Acquires 583 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Argan were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Argan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 84.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Argan in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Argan Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AGX opened at $147.12 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.74. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This represents a 22.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,444.96. This represents a 12.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,794 over the last 90 days. 11.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

