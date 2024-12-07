Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Price Target Raised to GBX 475

Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 330 ($4.21) to GBX 475 ($6.06) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celebrus Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Celebrus Technologies stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.82) on Wednesday. Celebrus Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 176.50 ($2.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 316 ($4.03). The company has a market cap of £118.32 million, a PE ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.48.

Celebrus Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Celebrus Technologies’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Celebrus Technologies

In other news, insider Ashoni (Ash) Kumar Mehta sold 34,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.51), for a total transaction of £94,553.25 ($120,542.13). 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

