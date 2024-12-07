Castleark Management LLC Reduces Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.37.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $323.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $198.01 and a 52 week high of $333.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.12 and a 200 day moving average of $275.80.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

