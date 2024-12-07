Castleark Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNF. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Knife River by 599.5% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Knife River during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Knife River Stock Performance

Knife River stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.