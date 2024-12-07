Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.46 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

