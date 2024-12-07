Castleark Management LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,005.02. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $775,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,134,431.01. This represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,464 shares of company stock worth $11,924,596 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $93.31 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.