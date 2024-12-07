Cartesian Therapeutics’ (RNAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $41.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cartesian Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 80,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,196.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176,636.28. This represents a 1.01 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Metin Kurtoglu sold 25,900 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $425,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,982.52. This trade represents a 33.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,089 shares of company stock worth $2,169,555. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,105,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 458.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 2,341,054 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,224,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

