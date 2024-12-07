Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 18,444 Shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.93% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEQT. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $177.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.