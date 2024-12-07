Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 18,185 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,099,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,949,000 after purchasing an additional 93,724 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 178,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13,637.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

