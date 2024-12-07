Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,508 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 307.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,437,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,321 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,217,000 after purchasing an additional 115,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711,121 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

CCEP opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $82.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

