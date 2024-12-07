Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,336 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Progress Software worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 76.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Progress Software Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,029.86. This represents a 18.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $113,677.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $206,076.69. This represents a 35.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.