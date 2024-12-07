Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,105.22. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

Pinterest Stock Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

