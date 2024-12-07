Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Neogen were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $209,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 65.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. The trade was a 7.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 1.21. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

