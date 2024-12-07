Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,364,000 after buying an additional 75,363 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 985,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,483,000 after buying an additional 72,631 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

