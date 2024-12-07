Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $3,012,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Airbnb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,360,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,272,000 after purchasing an additional 80,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $326,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,667,098.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,509 shares in the company, valued at $344,084.26. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,465 shares of company stock worth $96,015,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.94.

ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

