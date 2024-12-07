Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NNOX opened at $7.97 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Featured Stories

