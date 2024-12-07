Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.82. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 473,893 shares.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 43.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 27.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.71.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

