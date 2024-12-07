Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 308,899 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $31,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

