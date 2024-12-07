Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CANF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 3.3 %

CANF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.50. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

