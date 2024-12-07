Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.550 EPS.

Caleres Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CAL opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $956.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Caleres has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $44.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

