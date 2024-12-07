Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $199,023.50 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,512,553.59. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $307.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.10.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

