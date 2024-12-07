Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 369,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.08% of Cabot worth $501,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Cabot during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $70.63 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. Cabot’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Cabot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,749.21. The trade was a 40.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa M. Dumont sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $96,655.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,571.08. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,534. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.