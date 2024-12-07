Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Cable One worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cable One by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 49.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CABO opened at $421.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.10. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.28 and a 12 month high of $574.53.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.40.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

