C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st.

CHRW opened at $105.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $6,665,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

