BurTech Acquisition Corp Extends Time for Business Combination VoteWASHINGTON, D.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BurTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU) announced on December 4, 2024, the decision to extend the time to complete its Business Combination. This m

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Burtech Acquisition’s 8K filing here.
Burtech Acquisition Company Profile
Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.
