Brookfield Corp ON Purchases New Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.33% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,317,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,777,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.48. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

