Brookfield Corp ON Purchases New Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 439,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.33% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 118.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,365 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $3,317,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 126.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,777,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance
NYSE AHR opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.48. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.
American Healthcare REIT Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
