Brookfield Corp ON Invests $2.31 Million in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 425,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.25% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 381.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

