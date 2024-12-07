Brookfield Corp ON Has $184.15 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Brookfield Corp ON trimmed its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,141,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,114 shares during the quarter. Mplx comprises about 1.0% of Brookfield Corp ON’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.41% of Mplx worth $184,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its position in Mplx by 69.8% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 4,274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 811,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 792,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 387.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,611,000 after acquiring an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Mplx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,825,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $631,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,324 shares during the period. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 17.0% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,498,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 217,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,790. This trade represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPLX opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.42. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.33%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

