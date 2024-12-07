Brookfield Corp ON Decreases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brookfield Corp ON lessened its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after buying an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after buying an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after buying an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,390,000 after buying an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $73.62 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.54.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

