Brookfield Corp ON Buys 7,142 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for 0.5% of Brookfield Corp ON’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $84,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 79.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 731,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after buying an additional 325,101 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 130,804.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 30,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 992.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 251,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 228,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,610,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,503,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,439.07. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

