Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,160,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after purchasing an additional 784,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.46.

BAM stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

