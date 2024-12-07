Brokerages Set Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) PT at $168.19

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.19.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $138.93 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total value of $623,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,362.04. The trade was a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2,222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.