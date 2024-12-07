Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $57.00

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $53.43 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

