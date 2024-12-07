Brokerages Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) PT at C$10.93

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DBM shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TSE DBM opened at C$9.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$831.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.32 and a 52 week high of C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

