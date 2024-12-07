Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT at $20.60

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

ATSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 173,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

