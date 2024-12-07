Bradford A. Cowles Sells 50,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,554.61. This represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Core & Main Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,013,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 28.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,697,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,280 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 373.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,416,000 after buying an additional 1,588,117 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 400.0% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,600,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 37.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,974,000 after buying an additional 1,137,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

