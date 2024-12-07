BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Sells $56,485,620.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BLK opened at $1,043.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,002.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $893.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $742.22 and a one year high of $1,068.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

