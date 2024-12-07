BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) COO Sells $56,485,620.00 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total value of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. The trade was a 56.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %
BLK opened at $1,043.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,002.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $893.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $742.22 and a one year high of $1,068.34.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.3 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,010.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,019.62.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
